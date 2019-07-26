“RIGGS Company is the epitome of hometown,” said Bill Riggs, president and co-owner of RIGGS Company. RIGGS specializes in design/build remodeling projects, including additions, whole house renovations, kitchens, baths and historical renovations.
“RIGGS has been in the Kirkwood community for 60 years. Three generations of RIGGS have lived in the community and actively contribute our dollars, and most importantly our time, to community organizations and schools” said Bill Riggs.
“We find our clients appreciate the fact that we’re so involved and connected to our community,” said Amie Riggs, vice president, co-owner. “We feel that our clients are part of our extended RIGGS family, and we always are grateful when we can expand the RIGGS family through our involvement in the community.”
Another key to RIGGS’ hometown success? “My grandfather and I use to fish together a lot. In those early morning hours, waiting for the sun to come up, I remember we’d have some great conversations. A recurring topic that I remember clearly is how important integrity was to grandpa,” Bill Riggs stated. “We understand that operating with integrity is the key to the sustainability of any small hometown business.”
“There’s been a lot of changes in the last 60 years, and RIGGS has been able to navigate them holding true to our hometown beliefs of being a good community citizen and operating with integrity. It has bode well for us, and we know it will sustain us for many years to come,” said Bill Riggs.
