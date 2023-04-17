With streets and roads becoming more dangerous and deadly, there is an absolute need to have driver’s education taught to protect young drivers as well as older drivers.
Years ago, I took drivers education at Kirkwood High School. I took classes in physics, chemistry, biology, geometry, trigonometry, algebra, mechanical drawing, history and English. I have always maintained that the best class I ever took at Kirkwood High School was driver’s education taught by Mr. Otto, who taught much-needed safe driving techniques such as no distracted driving, no speeding, no running red lights, no tailgating, etc., etc.
Tragically, driver’s education was canceled at Kirkwood High School with the reason being it was too expensive. Kirkwood High School has built a very expensive lighted football stadium, a swimming pool and various athletic fields, all maintained by taxpayers’ money. Canceling driver’s education by the Kirkwood School District Board of Education was a mistake! Driver’s education saves lives! Saving lives is great as it can get!
Dick Reeves
Kirkwood