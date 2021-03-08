We wanted to respond to Janice Bender’s letter from Feb 22. Ms. Bender claims that President Biden signed an executive order that would “allow transgender girls to participate in all-girls high school sports,” therefore affecting her daughter’s athletic career.
We were curious about this and after doing some research found that President Biden’s order extends protections from the 2020 Supreme Court decision Bostock v. Clayton County, which protects the rights of our LGBTQ+ citizens. He did not impose any new guidelines on school sports, nor did the executive order tie any educational institution’s federal funding to allowing biologically male athletes access to women’s sport teams and scholarships. Therefore, those allegations are untrue.
But most importantly, we do not appreciate the vitriol toward the young people in our community who take the courageous step of living how they identify. This type of discourse creates a hostile environment that our kids see and emulate. They then learn to react in a hostile way toward the rights of others.
We are asking, for the sake of our community, please bring grace, civility and facts when discussing these issues, especially when they involve our children. We also need to set an example of inclusiveness and teach our kids that when others gain, it takes nothing away from us. Rights are not a pie — more for someone else does not mean less for you. Equality benefits us all.
Jenny Anderson, Leah Bronstein, Shanon Feltmann, Jen Layer, Hollie Regalo, Amy Soell
Kirkwood