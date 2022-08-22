She was known as Betty Gibson when she arrived in St. Louis in August 2007 from Iowa. Moving into Washington University’s Dardick Hall, the residents she’d meet on her floor would become lifelong friends — including a baseball player named Matthew Bayer, who would eventually become her husband.
Now she’s Betty Bayer, proprietor of Betty’s Books on Summit Ave. in Webster Groves, a store that specializes in children’s books, illustrated novels and Japanese comic books called manga. It’s one of the few places like it in the region, not yet a year old but finding its following and becoming a community gathering place.
It opened last November with COVID still raging. Who opens a business in the middle of a global crisis and an uncertain economy?
She smiles. “I’ve always done things my own way,” she says, telling of how she went from an art history major at WashU, to high school English teacher to museum educator, becoming a mom and picking up two master’s degrees along the way. But when the pandemic hit, she was home with two young kids and a husband working from home 24/7, too.
“I felt like I was only using a sliver of who I was,” she says.
So she took it upon herself to make her own opportunity and turn her hobby — graphic novels — into a business. After months of late-night industry research, creating financial spreadsheets and searching for space, she opened Betty’s Books, a place with imagination, color and sparkle in every aisle.
But here’s the real reason I’m telling Betty’s story: Last spring, I was proofing pages of the alumni magazine at my day job at WashU when I ran across an entry for one Betty (Gibson) Bayer, informing her classmates of her new venture. It stopped me in my tracks.
Why? For starters, I’ve always thought the world could use more Bettys. Betty White. Betty Ford. Betty Grable. Who doesn’t like a Betty? Even fictional Bettys make you smile: Betty Boop. Betty Crocker. Betty in that Taylor Swift song.
But I’ve known one other Betty in my life — my Betty Gibson. She was the woman who taught me to read and to love words. She taught me to love people. And when my Betty Gibson wasn’t taking care of us kids, our dad or our home, she was reading a book.
My Betty might have been puzzled at first by the concept of a graphic novel bookstore, but would have come around because she would have seen it for what it was — a place to challenge your mind, expand your world and meet new friends.
Betty Bayer, who was named after her grandmother, smiles at the coincidence.
“I went through a phase where I wanted my name to be Sarah or Jessica, which were popular when I was a kid,” she says. “But once I got older, I embraced it. It’s unique, and connects me to my family.”
I know exactly what she means.