America is not simply just a place. It is also a spiritual feeling that brings comfort, a fresh outlook, a peaceful and refreshing repose to its inhabitants.
On Jan. 6, that symbol was attacked and denigrated to be just another honorable tradition to be changed or destroyed. Actually, it has been a slow process — decades — to get to this devastating position.
This was highlighted by the attack on the nation’s capitol in Washington, D.C. This is the seat of the U.S. government where decisions have been made that affect not only this country but the world on a daily basis. Those decisions have led to discussions and discourse respected by both sides.
But now, that democratic and peaceful procedure has been scarred by a group of uninterested, uninformed, uninvolved, anti-Christian, anti-American “ignoramuses” with only a mob mentality. I say anti-Christian because each person, at birth, is born with the knowledge of the difference between right and wrong, good and evil.
We see how easy it is to destroy a beautiful nation when we do nothing to stop it. It will take an equal amount of time and energy to bring it back to the “America The Beautiful” that it was. Each American must start now toward that goal and not wait for someone else to do it, like we just did.
William Winter
Kirkwood