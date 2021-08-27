The Webster Groves Piano Fest will be Saturday, Aug. 28, 6 to 9 p.m., on the front law of the Masonic Temple, 112 E. Lockwood Ave. Enjoy the music of several well-known pianists and musical groups — jazz and classical piano music — including Bach to the Future.
The family-friendly concert is free. Food will be available for purchase, cash only. Bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Presented by the Webster Groves Arts Commission, the first Piano Fest was held in 2019. Last year’s music festival was canceled due to the pandemic.