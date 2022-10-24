Eight women celebrated 50 years of playing bridge together on Sept. 19, 2022, culminating with a lunch party at The Clover and The Bee in Webster Groves.
The dedicated group began playing once-a-month card games when the women were in their 20s, each of them hosting the gatherings in their respective homes, complete with tasty treats. But this 50th milestone anniversary called for a special observation.
“Over the course of these 50 years, we’ve come to understand what friendship really entails,” Oakland resident Patricia Kelley said. “Friendships take time, energy and work to develop. The ritual of our monthly meetings gave us the time to strengthen our relationships that shaped our lives.”
Kelley, a retired customer service representative for a printing firm, said the five-decade anniversary prompted the women to think about how those monthly, card-centric gatherings maintained their relationships with each other over the years.
“There’s no effort in scheduling a meet up. No ‘Let’s have a drink sometime’ behavior. It’s a commitment,” Kelley said. Looking back, our lives were full of ritualistic, repetitive behavior: Sunday morning church, laundry on Monday, ironing on Tuesday, fish on Fridays, new shoes for the kids at Easter, Saturday date night, Thanksgiving at grandma’s, July 4 parades, season tickets to the Cardinals and the Muny.
“Our ladies’ group is admittedly from another generation, but has ritual gone the way of the dodo?” she posed.
Bridge is a game for four people playing in two partnerships. It’s known as an elegant and challenging endeavor, full of strategy and tactics. The women agreed that bridge’s requirement for a certain number of players added another level of their devotion to attending the meet ups, because they realized their participation was needed.
On the rare occasions when someone couldn’t be there, the group decided the hostess could elect to play another game that didn’t need a specified number of players such as Dominoes, Royal Rummy, Canasta or poker.
One overarching aspect the women shared was that all of their spouses worked for the St. Louis-based sales team at document management giant Xerox Corporation.
“One of the things that also kept us together was the bond that our husbands shared,” said Marybeth Noonan, a Ballwin resident and retired professional in the retail and accounting field. “They golfed together and played Gin (rummy). We also went out as couples for Christmas.
“While we personally looked forward to fun, food and friendships during our bridge games, our husbands also were curious to learn what was happening and what was new when we got home,” Noonan added.
Carole Dever, who also lives in Ballwin, is a retired customer service representative in aviation insurance. She played bridge in college and believes her interest in the game likely continued from that phase of her life.
Kirkwood resident Eileen McCarthy, a registered nurse with a master’s degree in nursing who operates a home health company, said she relishes the beautiful friendships the women developed over the years — “ones which lasted through good times and bad.”
Des Peres resident Barb Woehle echoed that sentiment.
“Our conversations have certainly changed through the years, but we could always count on each other for support for every trial or celebration in our lives,” said Woehle, a passionate traveler, patron of the arts and committed volunteer.
Jackie Concellor, a retired educator and high school advisor who lives in Chesterfield, recognized how the group had become each other’s extended families.
“In the past, multi-generations of families lived more physically nearby the other, and social groups then came from within the families,” Concellor said. “Now, families are so fragmented, it’s harder to see each other on regular basis.”
Linda Bryant, a financial advisor from the Central West End, said the group is definitely the suit of hearts, moving through life sharing every gain, as well as every loss.
“But we’ve never lost each other, the greatest gain of all,” Bryant said.
Carol Schaffer, a retired Catholic parish rectory assistant who lives in South County, said she used to jokingly say the women would play bridge into their 80s.
“Now, it’s looking like we just might get there,” she quipped.
While the group has played bridge every third Monday evening of each month all these years, the women elected to begin playing during the day, starting with their 50-year celebration last month. They giggled as they realized they started playing in the evenings so their husbands could stay home with their children, but that’s not a concern any longer.
Collectively, these eight bridge buddies now have 23 children and 47 grandchildren.
Kelley said she couldn’t think of one life experience through which they had not supported each other.
“Our rituals turned into commitments for life,” she said.