As part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the city of Oakland, the bridge in Minturn Park was named the Paul and Audie Marti Bridge in honor of their commitment to the beautification of the park and Paul Marti’s design of the bridge during his tenure as the mayor of Oakland. Marti served as mayor from 2001-2018. Pictured are Marti (left) and current Oakland Mayor Andrew Stewart (right) at the bridge dedication earlier this year. Minturn Park is located at 1035 Oakland Ave. | photo by Herb Morisse