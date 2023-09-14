The culprit of several attempted break-ins to the Big Bend Railroad Club has been caught, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, a suspect was reported at the railroad club’s headquarters, 8833 Big Bend Blvd., attempting to break in using a hammer and a torch. Police arrived during the attempt and arrested Travis Akins, 22, of Brentwood. He is charged with attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools and property damage.
According to a report from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Akins said he was trying to retrieve his model train, apologized and said “he knew this was wrong.” He also admitted to attempting a break in the week before.
A member of the Big Bend Railroad Club said the model train Akins was after is part of a larger model train collection that has been handed down over generations through the club and does not belong to Akins.
The Big Bend Railroad Club is a model railroad club that started in 1938. The club purchased its lodgings in 1994 to save it from demolition and is now in need of major repairs, including a new roof and temperature controls.
The recent break-ins are not the first time the club has been a victim of theft. In 2020, someone broke into the club and stole around a dozen speciality railroad hats and a battery-operated lantern and damaged the display case the items were stored in.