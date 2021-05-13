Brand, Brendan William Charles, January 5, 1994 — April 24, 2021.
Brendan, age 27, passed away at home in Webster Groves, Missouri. He was the son of Leann Hoelscher Brand and Rodger (Genevieve) Brand; brother of Michael Brand and Leah (Jesse) Pinkner; grandson of Dorothy and the late Otto Hoelscher, Nancy Brand, and Richard and Marie Brand; beloved nephew, cousin, and friend of many.
Brendan was a graduate of Webster Groves High School, class of 2012, and Rankin Technical College, class of 2016. He began his professional career working at Dobbs Tire and Auto Centers. Ever since Brendan saw his first “Herbie The Love Bug” movie, he was hooked on cars and was passionate about VWs in particular. His dream of becoming a Volkswagen mechanic came true when he joined Dean Team Volkswagen and Subaru. He was a journeyman apprentice mechanic working towards becoming a Volkswagen Master Technician. He participated in Volkswagen’s Fast Track program, becoming a certified Volkswagen Technician in April of 2018. Brendan was also a proud member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, District 9, Local 777.
He had a voracious appetite for food and fun. His laugh was deep and his smile was broad. You could also catch him singing karaoke, enjoying cruises in his VWs, bowling, country line dancing, ending the work week with “whiskey Fridays,” and just enjoying life with those he cared about.
Brendan was diagnosed with type one diabetes on his fourth birthday. Because of his love for cars, his family channeled that passion to raise awareness and help fund diabetes research by starting Racers for Kids. In 2005, he raced his 100cc go-kart as a part of a team for 24 hours at what is now World Wide Technology Raceway. Together with his talented medical team and surrounded with support from family and friends, he battled the effects of this disease for as long as he could. We will continue to advocate for diabetics and for those working towards our cure.
Brendan loved the opportunity to at first be a camper, and later become a counselor at the American Diabetes Association’s Camp EDI. At this week-long camp, kids with type 1 diabetes live and play together while learning how to manage their disease. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate support for Camp EDI. Checks with a note or memo stating “Brendan Brand Memorial for Camp EDI” can be sent to: American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116.
You may also make a gift over the phone at 1-800-342-2383 and direct it to Camp EDI as well.
“You loved racing so much, you raced your way through life, but your life wasn’t some smooth Indy 500 race on pavement with eight-second pitstops. No, that wasn’t your style. You were a rally racer, a Baja guy. Your life was a cross country adventure with hazards to navigate. Congratulations, Buddy. You won life’s race. You finished first and your victory lap is nothing short of breathtaking. You’ve won the crowd’s favor and we all love you. Drive in peace, Brendan.”