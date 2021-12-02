Bruns, Brendan Shea. It is with sadness that Brendan’s family announces his sudden passing, at the age of 33, at St. John’s Mercy Hospital, St. Louis County, Nov. 20, 2021, at 8:25 p.m.
Brendan was born on Aug. 8, 1988, in San Salvadore, El Salvadore, and was raised in Kirkwood, Missouri. He was very personable and enjoyed making people laugh. Brendan was employed in the restaurant industry, loved words, and reflected on life through his writing. However, above all, he was devoted to his daughter.
Brendan is survived by his daughter, Sophia Bruns; her mother, Tiffany Klingbeil; his parents, James Harry Bruns, Jr., and Mary Ann Shea; and his sister, Tara Shea Bruns.
In lieu of flowers, support his memory by making a donation to an educational fund for his beloved daughter Sophia at https://www.gofundme.com/f/4huks-sophias-education. Visit Brendan’s memorial at www.boppchapel.com.