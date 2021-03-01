Webster Groves has named Police Officer Brendan McGahan as “Officer of the Year” for 2020. McGahan was involved in the fatal shooting of an armed suspect on Interstate 44 last year.
McGahan was shot six times when he responded to a call to assist a motorist on I-44 in Webster on May 20, 2020. Webster Groves Police Chief Dale Curtis said McGahan was ambushed by the driver as he approached the vehicle. McGahan and the driver exchanged gunfire and both were shot several times. The driver died at the scene. A bullet-proof vest helped save McGahan’s life.
In reading a proclamation naming Friday, Feb. 19, as “Brendan McGahan Day” in Webster Groves, Mayor Gerry Welch said the officer “overcame a deadly assault wherein he sustained multiple gunshot wounds, self-treated the most serious of these wounds, and maintained the scene until he was relieved and transported to the hospital.”
Earlier this month, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced it found no wrongdoing on McGahan’s part and that he will not face any charges related to the incident.
Chief Curtis said McGahan was also injured while responding to a call for a property damage in progress in south Webster on Sept. 12, 2020. Upon his arrival, a female suspect fled and McGahan gave chase. The suspect then suddenly turned and stabbed him in the hand with a knife causing a deep gash.
Curtis said despite the wound, McGahan disarmed and subdued the suspect with minimal force, adding it was later determined she had significant mental health issues.
“It’s been a hard year. I’m happy to continue serving as long as I can,” McGahan said.
In addition to his patrol work, McGahan serves as a member of the Webster Groves Police Department’s Community Oriented Policing Unit. He serves as one of the department’s pistol, shotgun and rifle instructors, has served as a replacement officer for multiple shifts and has been selected to be a future field training officer.
The mayor praised McGahan for having displayed a high level of commitment, dedication and professionalism throughout the year to the community and the region.