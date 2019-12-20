Kinser Hudson, Brenda Kay was called home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Nov. 30, 2019. She was the beloved mother of Jeremy Hudson, Tim (Angie) Hudson, Greg (Kelsey) Hudson; grandmother of Isaac, Dominic, Annalyn, Declan, Natalie, Thomas, William; sister of Paul (Pegi) Kinser, Dennis (Karen) Kinser, Kevin (Becky) Kinser.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 28, 10 a.m. at Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood. Visitation immediately following the service from 11 a.m. - noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.