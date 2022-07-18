Kirkwood’s Sadie Smith has shattered another running record, becoming the first female to run a marathon in under three hours and 30 minutes in all 50 states.
The wife and mom of two came up with the idea of her “50 Sub 3:30” a few years ago when she was chasing the goal of running a marathon in all 50 states within a Boston Marathon-qualifying time. For Smith’s cohort of women ages 40-44, that meant running all 50 marathons in less than three hours and 40 minutes — quite an accomplishment at any age.
Running a 26.2-mile marathon in all 50 states is an accomplishment itself, so running one in every state within a Boston Marathon-qualifying time is rare. Smith reached that goal in the fall of 2020, making her only the 10th woman to accomplish the feat.
But she didn’t stop there. On her way to finishing the 50 marathons within a Boston-qualifying time for her age group, Smith ran several of those in under that time.
“Many of the marathons on my way to the ‘50 BQ’ goal were under 3:30,” the self coached stay-at-home mom said. “I started the ‘50 Sub 3:30’ goal toward the end of my ‘50 BQ’ journey once I realized it hadn’t been done yet.
“I had to go back and rerun about half the states,” she added. “No female had hit that time standard yet, and I thought that it was an achievable goal.”
Achieve it she did. After crossing the finish line at the Revel Rockies Marathon in Colorado in three hours, two minutes and three seconds on June 4, 2022, Smith became the first woman to run a marathon in each state in under three hours and 30 minutes.Her time of 3:02:03 earned her second place overall at the race out of a field of 335 females.
“I’m super happy with my ‘50 Sub 3:30’ and second place finish at the Revel Rockies,” Smith, 43, said. “I’m thrilled to have completed this milestone and so grateful to everyone who has helped me along the way.”
Several friends and family members were there to cheer for her, including cousins Rachel and Tommy Robinson who traveled from Texas and were sporting “Sadie’s 50 Sub 3:30” shirts at the finish line.
Despite her impressive finish, Smith said last month’s Revel Rockies in Colorado was the most difficult marathon to run in less than 3:30 out of all 50 states.
“The altitude really got to me and I ended up walking quite a bit,” she said. “It was the only marathon that I’ve run where I honestly wasn’t sure that I would finish.”
Smith said there’s been so many memorable marathons along the way to her “50 Sub 3:30” that it’s hard to pick a favorite, but there are a few standouts.
“Miles on the Mohawk in New York was special because it was the first time that I broke 3:00 (three hours),” she said. “Rehoboth Beach Marathon in Delaware was perhaps the most fun, as it was a fast race for me (2:55:56), and a lot of our running friends were also there. Anchorage Runfest might be the standout weekend ... I won the women’s mile on Saturday, and the women’s marathon on Sunday with a 2:55:19. I was only two minutes behind the first place male finisher and got second overall.”
More Than A Hobby
Of the 84 marathons Smith has finished, she has run 57 of those in under three hours and 30 minutes. And she’s already well on her way to achieving an even faster dream — running a marathon in all 50 states within the Boston Marathon-qualifying time for men in her age group (40-44), which is three hours and 10 minutes. She’s checked off that box in 19 states already, finishing 11 of those marathons in under three hours.
Smith hasn’t always been a long-distance runner. She ran track at Mascoutah High School in Illinois, and later coached track and cross country during her time as a teacher. But she didn’t really hit her stride until she started running again in 2012 after her first son was born.
What started out as a hobby with short sessions at a middle school track quickly turned into half marathons, then marathons — then faster marathons.
“I’m at a stage in my life where my job as ‘mom’ can feel all consuming,” continued Smith, whose children are 10 and 12 years old. “It’s been really
beneficial for me to set these crazy challenges for myself. It’s allowed me to do something that I love, see more of our beautiful country and meet some wonderful people.”
Smith said although running often gets pegged as a solo sport, she loves the community of runners she’s met along the way.
“What makes doing this so awesome is all of the fantastic people we get to hang out with,” she said, noting her husband, Jim, has run several marathons with her and often travels to the races, too. “If anyone has ever wondered why I do all of these crazy races, that’s why — the people.”
Running For A Cause
Smith has paired her running with raising, and donating her own money, to causes close to her heart.
On her way to her “50 BQ” goal, Smith raised more than $6,000 for Kirkwood Area Every Child Promise, a nonprofit working to make preschool available to every child in Kirkwood.
As she closed in on her “50 Sub 3:30” goal over the past few months, Smith thought of her own twist.
“I came up with the idea of a ‘reverse fundraiser’ as a way to say thank you to my support system,” she said. “It’s fairly common for runners to raise money for a charity in conjunction with a race. I wanted to do the opposite, so for the month leading up to the Revel Rockies, each day I donated to organizations that were meaningful to my family and friends.”
For Smith’s “reverse fundraiser,” she donated $50 to 42 separate charities. Several St. Louis-based organizations were among those including A Seat at the Table STL, Ronald McDonald House of STL, Friends of Kids With Cancer, Give Kids A Smile, Dignity Period, Bream Builders 4 Equity, Infant Loss Resources and several others.
“This sport has given me so much, and it’s important to me to find a way to give back to my community,” she said.