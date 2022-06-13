“The Karate Kid, The Musical” —WOW!!
We were primed to observe what theatrical talent can bring to a favored movie script. We didn’t have to wait long. Bang! From the opening scene, the choreography, set design, lighting and music were all on conspicuous display.
Among the hardest scenes in theater are fight sequences. In the Karate Kid, there are numerous such, leading up to the iconic standing kick from the injured kid that wins the tournament. It was executed flawlessly, even after the strenuous dancing and exercise preceding.
A special shout out to our own Jack Lane, who brought the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center to life and, in this production, showed off all of its theatrical capability.
Bravo!
Michael Kearney
Kirkwood