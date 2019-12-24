In football vernacular, the Kirkwood High School basketball squad was setting up its own version of the Hail Mary. The scenario was this: Two seconds remained with rival Webster Groves clinging to a 63-61 lead.
Kannon Nesslage, Kirkwood’s record-setting quarterback in football and starting forward in boys basketball, perused the court, looking for an open receiver. He then fired a pass the length of the court, a perfect spiral to junior guard Jaylen Phipps.
But Webster Groves sophomore reserve guard Ethan Chartrand stepped in front of Phipps to pick off the pass and preserve the two-point victory on Dec. 20 at Roberts Gymnasium.
“He’s (Nesslage) got a great arm. Having him throw the ball is one of our strategies. He made a good pass. We had a chance to get it. They made a great play and came up with the ball,” said Kirkwood first-year coach Mark Decker.
Chartrand said he anticipated the pass. “I was staying back, waiting for the ball and I got it,” Chartrand said.
Kirkwood junior forward Willie Lee, another Division 1 prospect at wide receiver, thought he would be Nesslage’s target. After all, he finished with a game-high and career-best 29 points and hit 10 of 24 from the field. He also had seven rebounds, four blocks, two assists, and three steals.
Justin Mathes, Webster Groves’ first-year coach, said he was happy to see Chartrand make the final play. After all, Chartrand produced a team-high 24 points, with five of his 11 field goals coming on floaters while driving the basket.
“I thought it was only fitting he (Chartrand) made the final play. At this time last year, he was coming off the JV bench and now he’s scoring 24 in a varsity game. That tells you the work he put in the offseason,” Mathes said.
Chartrand keyed Webster Groves’ stellar play in the first three quarters. He scored all of his points in the first 24 minutes, including 12 in the third quarter. Sophomore point guard Matt Enright and junior forward Luke Maupin tallied 13 points each against Kirkwood (2-2 through Dec. 25 after defeating Hancock, 65-58, in the first round of the MICDS Holiday Invitational on Dec. 23).
Webster Groves had a 46-39 lead entering the fourth period. But a 17-point lead has proven not to be safe for the Statesmen (4-2 after losing, 54-49, to Mount Vernon in the 14th annual Midwest Showdown on Dec. 21 at Roberts Gymnasium).
For the second straight game, Webster Groves’ double-digit lead evaporated, but this time the Statesmen managed to pull out the victory. In the finals of the 20th annual Webster Classic on Nov. 14 at the same venue, McCluer overcame a 16-point deficit in the final quarter to capture the title, 49-48.
“You know, we want to make sure people come back out,” Mathes said tongue and cheek.
Mathes said the two-point win was still a teaching opportunity. “That’s the only way to look at it,” Mathes said. “We’ve got to get better at closing out games. I guess we got a little bit better this week because we closed it out this time.”
Lee led the comeback bid with 10 points coming in the final eight minutes. Junior guard Jackson Fortner, another top wide receiver in football, and senior forward Landon Evans scored 10 points apiece. “Tonight could be a normal night for Willie,” Decker said.