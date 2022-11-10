Boyle, Bill, age 81, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in St. Louis, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joyce Boyle (Lemiech), and son, Ryan. He leaves his son, Bill, and daughter, Sharon.
Bill was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, in 1941 and graduated with honors from Westfield (MA) High School. Bill earned a bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and a master’s degree in business administration from Western New England University (WNEU). Bill was an adjunct professor in the MBA Program at WNEU and at Webster University.
Bill joined the Monsanto Company in Springfield, Massachusetts, in 1964. Following manufacturing assignments in Decatur, Alabama; Kearny, New Jersey; and Sauget, Illinois; and a role as environmental, safety and health director, Bill retired after 34 years of service.
He and Joyce shared a lovely retirement together in Des Peres, Missouri. Over the past 15 years, Bill was courageous in his battle with Parkinson’s Disease, and in his final years, received dedicated passionate care from his wife, children, and a team of professionals from RN Services.
Bill loved sports: playing, coaching and watching. He was an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants fan, and later became a St. Louis Cardinals and Rams fan. He attended some of the greatest events including Super Bowls, a World Series, and the Masters. But what he loved most was coaching both his children and their friends in baseball and softball when they were young.
He was a brilliant leader who put safety first in his profession. He believed in teamwork, which to him meant “getting people together to do a job or solve a problem and then unselfishly helping each other to achieve the best outcome.” He also was passionate about leading positive change to prevent us from becoming “dinosaurs” with relentless focus on customers.
Bill was also an active community leader and volunteer working with Bobby and Jackie to build the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Community Center in East St. Louis, which aims to ensure every youth is given the opportunity to achieve greatness. He also served on the St. Patrick´s Day Parade Committee, AAIM, and the United Way.
Above all, Bill was a dedicated father, husband, neighbor, and friend who genuinely loved to be around people. His children will remember his constant companionship, wise counsel, witty sense of humor, dancing to the oldies, and their epic trips to Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland with their father.
Visitation was at Bopp Chapel on Nov. 9, with a Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church in Kirkwood the morning of Nov. 10. An Irish celebration of life will be held at The Village Bar in Des Peres on Nov. 10, from 4 to 8 p.m.
Bill will be laid to rest in a graveside service at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 421 Tinkham Road, Springfield, Massachusetts, alongside his beloved wife and son, Ryan. Date and time to be determined.
Interment private. Memorials in Bill’s name to: Parkinson’s Foundation, apdaparkinson.org/greaterstlouis; or Jackie Joyner Kersee Foundation: www.jjkfoundation.org/foundation-sponsor.