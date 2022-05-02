A nine-year-old boy who lost part of his finger after an accident in his Webster Groves classroom returned to school earlier this week, according to family lawyer Tim Engelmeyer.
DJ Williams, a third grader at Bristol Elementary School, tripped over his backpack on Monday, April 18, catching his fall on a metal computer cabinet, which severed part of his middle finger on his right hand. According to Engelmeyer, the school did not call 911, instead wrapping DJ’s hand in a paper towel and having him walk to the nurse’s office with another student.
DJ’s grandfather, who picked him up from school, was told his grandson had suffered “a gash” in his finger. He only discovered the true extent of the damage after staff at an urgent care directed them to the emergency room, from which DJ was transported to St. Louis Children’s Hospital. DJ’s mother didn’t get the severed part of her son’s finger until three days later on Thursday, April 21, at which point it was too late to reattach, according to Engelmeyer.
DJ is recovering well, though he has needed to return to the hospital numerous times over the past week for additional surgeries and treatments, said Engelmeyer. The family is now focusing on following the orders of medical professionals, as well as helping DJ with any immediate hardships.
“One of the issues is DJ can’t write. This is his dominant hand. He can’t hold a pencil,” said Engelmeyer. “These days, kids do everything by computer or by tablet, and he really can’t tap his finger on that tablet.”
Engelmeyer said he’s met with Webster Groves School District attorneys, who are working to help DJ get back on track with accommodations, but the district has remained quiet on exactly what happened that day.
In a written statement, the Webster Groves School District said it cannot provide more information due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
“Webster Groves School District is aware of reports of an accident, a fall, that occurred at Bristol Elementary School on Monday, April 18, 2022 that may have resulted in injury to a student requiring medical attention,” reads the statement. “Due to confidentiality obligations imposed by federal law (FERPA), Webster Groves School District is unable to disclose any information regarding the accident or the condition of the student and is, thus, unable to comment further on the matter at this time.”
A spokesperson from the Webster Groves School District told the Times on Wednesday, April 27, that there was a “pending legal matter” pertaining to the incident.
Engelmeyer did not deny the possibility of a future lawsuit, but said his first priority is to meet the needs of DJ’s family and ensure they are not inundated with hospital bills.
“The family is mostly concerned about taking care of DJ,” he said. “The questions a lot of people are asking are why was there a sharp object in the classroom? Why wasn’t he given immediate medical attention? Was that negligence? Right now it seems like it, but we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.”
Engelmeyer said the family would like to express how overwhelmed they are with the outpouring of support from the community. A family friend has set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for DJ’s medical bills and aftercare at https://tinyurl.com/37bf9w6b.
Despite all he’s been through, Engelmeyer said young DJ isn’t letting his injury keep him down.
“He’s in good spirits. He’s a tough little guy,” said Engelmeyer.