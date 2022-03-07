Parents and friends of Boy Scout Troop 165 invite the public to a trivia night on Friday, March 11, at the Shrewsbury City Center, 5200 Shrewsbury Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and trivia begins at 7 p.m.
Enjoy 10 rounds of trivia, games, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. Attendees may bring their own food and drinks. Tables are $120 in advance for a table of eight or $160 at the door.
All ages welcome.
For questions, to reserve a table, donate or sponsor a round of trivia, contact Heather at 314-649-3263 or troop165trivia@gmail.com.