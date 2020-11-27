As of Nov. 25, Des Peres residents are allowed to host archery hunts for deer on private property under a law adopted by the Des Peres Board of Aldermen earlier this year.
“A preliminary study done in 2016 showed an estimated 33 deer per square mile (in Des Peres),” said Assistant City Administrator Scott Schaefer.
“The optimum number is 15 to 20, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. In early 2020, a study showed approximately 62 deer per square mile, so the numbers have almost doubled,” he added.
The legislation, which went into effect on Nov. 25 and lasts until Jan. 15, overlaps with the state bow hunting season.
Property owners with tracts greater than two acres can petition the city to organize deer hunting under health and safety guidelines, most of which reflect hunting standards of the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Homeowners will be required to obtain permission from the Des Peres Department of Public Safety to certify that all prospective hunting locations meet the criteria for archery hunting.
Guidelines require that arrows be discharged from an elevated position, that shots be taken facing the interior of the property, and there will be no hunting within 300 yards of any school, church or playground.
To ensure that hunting locations are large enough to accommodate archery hunts, contiguous property owners may combine their acreage to achieve two or more acres. This will require four to five properties based on the average half-acre lot size in Des Peres.
Homeowners can submit applications to the Des Peres Department of Public Safety on the city’s website at www.desperesmo.org.
“The public safety staff will then schedule site visits to inspect the proposed hunting locations for compliance with the ordinance and state law,” Schaefer said.
The city will also host a four-day managed archery hunt at Phantom Forest and Bittersweet Woods starting Monday, Dec. 7. This hunt will be coordinated by the state and is similar to hunts conducted at Powder Valley and Rockwoods Reservation.