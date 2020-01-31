Some configuration of multi-family residential and retail development would be a more reliable revenue stream for Kirkwood and its businesses than a “boutique hotel” catering to discretionary tourist dollars. If the current campaign for much needed station upgrades isn’t successful and a slow deterioration of the facility happens, then a rail centered attraction focused on excursions would be a hard sell. Even if the station campaign is successful, I don’t believe the hotel concept is the best option.
Kirkwood