Boone Wildlife Control has moved its offices from Arnold to 111 Prospect Ave. in Kirkwood. Certified wildlife technicians at Boone specialize in the trapping and removal of nuisance wildlife inside people’s homes, as well as necessary repairs to the structure once the animals have been evicted.
Owner Bobby Holloway established the company in March of 2022. He has six employees in the field and two in the office. All wildlife technicians are nationally certified by the National Wildlife Control Operators Association.