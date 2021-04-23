A Webster Groves High School student has used her artistic talent to assist St. Louis Children’s Hospital nurses with a book project they developed to help sick children understand their journey.
Amelia Dorsey, a junior, illustrated the children’s book, “The Boy with the Turquoise Ribbon,” which focuses on a young boy with congenital diaphragmatic hernias. Dorsey has been working with hospital staff since December 2019 to create the book, following the boy through his doctor’s appointments and documenting his experiences with the condition. Dorsey used the project to earn her Girl Scout Gold Award.
There will be a book signing event for “The Boy with the Turquoise Ribbon” on Sunday, April 25, at 2 p.m. at The Novel Neighbor, 7905 Big Bend Blvd., during which Dorsey will sign her artwork.