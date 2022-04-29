Author Deborah Terra Weltman will launch for her new book on Sunday, May 1, from 2:30 to 4 p.m., at The Novel Neighbor, 7905 Big Bend Blvd.
“Camino Lessons: Losing Twenty-First Century Fears on an Ancient Pilgrimage Trail” is the recounting of serendipitous and improbable events in Weltman’s life following her personal commitment to walk the Camino de Santiago, a 500-mile pilgrimage trail across northern Spain.
Books will be available for purchase. Anyone who has already bought a copy can bring their book to have it signed by the author. RSVP to terraartframe@sbcglobal.net. Masks required.