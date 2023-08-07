The St. Louis chapter of the Archaeological Institute of America has published a 91-page book about the 2016-2019 archaeological excavation at the Historic Sappington House, 1015 S. Sappington Road.
Students from nine area high schools — Webster Groves, Ursuline Academy, Cor Jesu Academy, Fulton School of St. Albans, Grand Center Arts Academy, Ladue Horton-Watkins High School, Lindbergh, Marquette, Parkway West, plus homeschoolers — participated in the learning workshop over four summers.
An excess of 5,000 artifacts are in storage with a sampling on display in the Library of Americana and Decorative Arts, to be moved later to the 1816 Joseph Sappington Log House.
The book will be on sale for $15 above The Barn restaurant at the Loft Gift Shop, an extension of the non-profit Sappington House Foundation.
Proceeds will go toward relocating the dismantled Affton Sappington family log house to the Historic Sappington Park at 1015 S. Sappington Road. After repurposing the log structure, it will be opened as a multipurpose center with spaces for exhibits, educational activities, and meetings and events in mid-2025.