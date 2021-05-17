Noah Smutz has had a lifelong passion for books, but he seldom buys a bestseller. All the books he holds closely are at least 25 years — and sometimes centuries — old.
Smutz is a book conservator running his own business, NS Conservation LLC. Simply put, he repairs old or damaged books to their former glory.
Smutz comes from a long line of book lovers. His dad, Bill Smutz, who currently serves as interim pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, is a voracious reader and introduced his son to the Bible. Actually, he familiarized Noah with many Bibles.
Smutz’s grandad, Bob Smutz, took his grandson to the Webster Groves Bookshop to browse. When his grandson made a career in book conservation, Bob Smutz was so proud that he arranged for him to speak on the topic before the Webster Groves Rotary Club.
“It was an honor to speak to Webster Rotary,” said Noah Smutz. “I gave an overview of what book conservation is, discussed my route to conservation and the training involved. I shared with them a number of binding models and special tools that I have made.”
All of this may sound a little nerdy. Some might even accuse Noah Smutz of being a bookworm. Ask him if he really cares.
“The stereotype of bookish people does not bother me — it’s only a stereotype,” said Smutz. “Growing up, you were as likely to find me playing soccer, football, baseball and track as you were to find me with my head buried in a sci-fi novel.
“I never felt there was any conflict between those activities, nor should there be,” he added. “Reading can be done solely for enjoyment, for knowledge or as an escape, and all are equally valid reasons. I think people connect with books because of the memories different books can make.”
Memories can be a major driver for his business, as clients come to him to save and preserve books and heirlooms that are tied to remembrances of the past.
“I repair a lot of family Bibles for individuals,” said Smutz.
Other memorable restorations include a World War II map owned by a client’s father that was rediscovered at a flea market in France. Another included a collection of love letters between a client’s parents when one was in the U.S. and the other was still in Italy.
“With private clients, they may bring me a family Bible with both the boards off, pages torn and some detached, and they hope at the end that it will at least not be in pieces,” Smutz explained. “I delight in returning these items because I get to see the joy on their faces when they realize their family heirloom is not just back in one piece, but it’s functional again and looks fantastic.”
Conservator Career Path
After completing a bachelor of arts degree at the University of Kansas in 2012, Smutz traveled to England for a master of arts in books conservation and library materials from the West Dean College of Arts and Conservation in West Sussex, England.
“West Dean turned me into the conservator I am today,” said Smutz. “Every few years, a botched restoration job will make international news. It comes out that the person who attempted to restore or conserve an item had no formal training. Formal training is paramount.”
After grad school, Smutz moved back to the states for a conservator job in Washington, D.C., at the Smithsonian Libraries, where he had previously completed an internship.
“My first experience at the Smithsonian Archives as an intern was invaluable,” said Smutz. “I was lucky enough to return to the Smithsonian after I graduated for my first job as a conservator. My time there was invaluable to my career development.
“Working at the Smithsonian is a special experience,” he added. “Within the profession, the Smithsonian is respected and also a source of numerous conservation jobs. But there are fantastic organizations and collections everywhere for conservators to find work.”
Smutz met his wife-to-be, Sophie Barbisan, at a monthly meeting of the Washington Conservation Guild. They moved to Affton, where Noah has his conservator studio and Sophie commutes to her job as a paper conservator at the Saint Louis Art Museum.
“We share many interests, as I am sure any couple who works in the same field can appreciate,” said Noah Smutz. “We’re able to talk shop at home with a complete understanding of what the other person is experiencing. We still attend conservation conferences together. That said, Sophie and I do love to travel, and visits to bookstores and museums are common on our vacations. We also attempt to get outside our professional bubble on vacation and experience different things.”
Future Of Books
Smutz has confidence in both the past and the future of books. During the pandemic, Smutz said people had more time at home and discovered books of the past they were interested in restoring or conserving — and they came to him for help.
“There are centuries of books floating around that have value, whether it’s intellectual, monetary or sentimental value,” said Smutz. “As long as people value these books and their history, there will be a space for conservators to mend, repair and conserve those objects for future generations to enjoy.”
Smutz also dismisses talk that books are relics of the past. He said as long as compelling stories continue to be written, they will be read in books. He stressed that compelling stories already exist for new readers to continually discover.
“There was a boom with the new e-book sales a decade ago, but e-book sales have declined,” he said. “That is in part due to cannibalism from audio book sales. Even so, people still value reading a physical book.
“In a world full of distractions and dual screen use — watching something on TV while also browsing on a phone — there is something novel about reading a physical book,” he added. “It is an immersive experience that requires a person’s full attention — something I think more and more people are valuing.”
Smutz will be around to conserve that immersive experience in a special way — as a conservator who values the joy of books.