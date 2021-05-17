bookbattle1.jpg

Students from Nipher Middle School won the “Middle School Book Battle.” Front row, from left: Daphne Wassel, Cadence Weigand, Trip Nieman and Avery Haden. Back row, from left: Lizzy Buckhold, Isaiah Smith, Agnes Smith and Ellie de la Fuente. 

 

Student teams from Nipher Middle School in Kirkwood and Hixson Middle School in Webster Groves recently competed in the annual area-wide “Middle School Book Battle” at Pattonville Heights Middle School.

Teams of students from 24 area schools came together virtually for this year’s competition on May 5. Nipher’s team took first place and Hixson’s team came in third.

The “Middle School Book Battle” gives middle school students the opportunity to meet and discuss current books of interest. The committee creates a list of 20 books that includes a variety of genres and reading levels. The committee also develops questions for each book that are formatted so each answer is the title and author of a book on the list. 

bookbattle2.jpg

Students from Hixson Middle School in Webster Groves are (front row, from left): Thérèse Schuster, Sophia Besand, Mia Simon, Kiran Bergfeld and Arianna Peper. Back row, from left: Anna Stevens, Katelyn Leatherbarrow,  Megan Parsons, Ella Jackson, Adeena Peters and Kenley Heinen.

Some of the questions are fairly obvious, while others require a deeper understanding of the book. In addition, a challenge round and even more difficult tie-breaker questions require team members to provide details from the books.

Students are encouraged to create teams to read and discuss the books on the list. If necessary, schools may conduct semi-final rounds to select their final team. 

For the first-place victory, each team member from Nipher Middle School received a gold medal and a $25 gift card to Barnes and Noble.