Student teams from Nipher Middle School in Kirkwood and Hixson Middle School in Webster Groves recently competed in the annual area-wide “Middle School Book Battle” at Pattonville Heights Middle School.
Teams of students from 24 area schools came together virtually for this year’s competition on May 5. Nipher’s team took first place and Hixson’s team came in third.
The “Middle School Book Battle” gives middle school students the opportunity to meet and discuss current books of interest. The committee creates a list of 20 books that includes a variety of genres and reading levels. The committee also develops questions for each book that are formatted so each answer is the title and author of a book on the list.
Some of the questions are fairly obvious, while others require a deeper understanding of the book. In addition, a challenge round and even more difficult tie-breaker questions require team members to provide details from the books.
Students are encouraged to create teams to read and discuss the books on the list. If necessary, schools may conduct semi-final rounds to select their final team.
For the first-place victory, each team member from Nipher Middle School received a gold medal and a $25 gift card to Barnes and Noble.