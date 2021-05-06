Reinwart, Bonnie, fortified with the sacrament of Holy Mother Church, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021, at the age of 86.
Bonnie was the daughter of the late August and Mildred (Swan) Shadwick and the sister of the late Ronald (Rosie) Shadwick.
Bonnie married the late Robert Reinwart, Sr. on May 18, 1957. Bonnie was the very proud mother of six children who adored her. They are Theresa Stack (Kannenberg), Catherine (David) Bouchein, Robert Reinwart, Jr., Richard (Francine) Reinwart, Thomas (Kathleen) Reinwart and Timothy Reinwart. She was blessed with 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren who will miss her love for each of them and her passion for everything “holiday.” She was loved as an aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Bonnie, who gave her all to her family, was one of the strongest and kindest women to ever walk this earth. We were so blessed to have had her in our lives. We will never be able to fill the void she left behind, but we will forever carry her in our hearts.
At Bonnie’s request, her body will be donated to Saint Louis University for the advancement of science. A “Celebration of Life” with the immediate family will take place at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Louis Arc - Leisure Department, 1177 N. Warson Road, St. Louis, MO 63132, Attn: Mr. Dan Correll. You may also donate by visiting their website at slarc.org. When donating online, please specify the Leisure Department under the special instructions note.