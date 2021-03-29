The Kirkwood School District’s Proposition R is being marketed as a “zero-tax-rate-change bond proposal.” Searching the internet for information, I found an article on Forbes.com that was very enlightening (“Yes, No Tax Increase Bonds Increase Your Taxes,” Mike McShane, March 26, 2019).
Basically, it explains that school districts use this language when they want to borrow more money on bonds that are close to the end of the bond pay-off period. If the bonds were paid off, our taxes would go down. If Prop R is approved, our taxes will remain at the current level for another 15 years.
I absolutely agree we need to keep the Kirkwood School District strong, but I also agree with McShane’s article in that we deserve more honesty and transparency about the true cost of a “zero-tax-rate-change bond proposal.” It’s no surprise that improvements cost money. On the heels of a year that has been so challenging for many, just give voters the straight story so each can make an informed decision on this important topic.
Kathy Kegin Currie
Kirkwood