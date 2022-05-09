The Webster Groves School District Board of Education has approved a $45 million no-tax increase bond issue for the Aug. 2 ballot.
Though the district has identified a need for much more, the bond issue, Proposition S, is meant to address immediate infrastructure concerns across all buildings.
“We have aging facilities. We know that. These are very real needs,” Webster Groves School District Superintendent John Simpson said. “The best environments promote high quality learning experiences for not just our students, but also our staff. The bond issue is the best option to address these concerns without raising taxes.”
The largest portion of the new bond issue, over $16 million, would be delegated to curriculum, which covers field, classroom and auditorium renovations to all district schools. Other line items include electrical improvements, exterior lighting, accessibility, and safety and security. The largest project would be the demolition and complete rebuilding of the Moss Field stadium and parking lot.
To see facility needs survey results and learn more about Prop S, visit www.webster.k12.mo.us/Page/22959.