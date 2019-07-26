The Kirkwood City Council is expected to place a $12 million, no tax increase bond issue on the Nov. 5 ballot. The measure will fund city-wide street repaving and capital improvements to the 1893-vintage Kirkwood Train Station.
During a July 18 council work session, City Attorney John Hessel said that $9 million from the bond issue would target street resurfacing work, with $3 million going into repairs at the Kirkwood Train Station.
Chief Administrative Officer Russ Hawes said the bonds would allow for so-called mill and overlay work on many streets in the city, which includes removal of old asphalt and replacement with new asphalt.
The city has owned the Kirkwood Train Station since 2003. The station is primarily staffed by volunteers, and services Amtrak passengers. The station is also rented out for private parties and other events.
The city commissioned a study about four years ago to assess needed renovations at the station. The proposed bond issue work would include upgraded restroom facilities, handicapped accessibility improvements, tuck-pointing, a new roof, new windows and new heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.
The Kirkwood Train Station Foundation, a volunteer organization that helps with needs at the station, has tried to raise funds for $3.8 million worth of improvement projects. Hessel said “a significant” investment in the project did not happen, despite the foundation’s sincere efforts.
“The likelihood of (the foundation) coming up with $3.8 million for the station, which people can see has major issues, is questionable,” Council Member Nancy Luetzow said.
The bond issue would speed up completion of needed work, while giving the foundation more time to raise the remaining $800,000 needed.
However, some council members questioned the use of bond issue monies.
Council Member Kara Wurtz said she would like to see some funding go to an improved community center, which she said would provide more services to residents than the train station. Luetzow said the bond issue could free up other city capital funds for that project.
Council Member Wallace Ward insisted that the city has stacked too many obstacles in the way of a bond issue victory.
“There would be only a short time for an effective bond issue campaign. also, tax reassessments are going on this year,” Ward said. “I don’t think we’ve sold people on the priority of train station (work). And we’d have to fess up that $9 million won’t do all the streets in the city. “
Ward said there’s a better chance of selling the street work than mixing it with the train station work.
“I don’t want one project to take the other down,” he said.