Indiana Jones once said that one of the greatest dangers facing archaeologists is folklore.
For 50 years, docents at the Historic Hawken House in Webster Groves have been trained to tell a history of the house, which included establishing the date of its building in 1857. The long-told story is that the Hawken family owned six slaves and had likely been loaned a slave who made bricks using clay from a nearby pond. Those bricks were used in the construction of the Hawken House.
But a recently discovered historic document, along with the extensive research that followed, shows there were no slaves held on the Hawken property, and that the Hawken House was built 10 years later than previously believed.
While searching through old document folders at the Hawken House, Museum Manager Ginger Fletcher Krueger discovered an invoice that had been in an unmarked manila folder for several decades. Her startling discovery would turn the Hawken House history on its head.
“I was searching through papers, which seemed donated by a Christopher Hawken granddaughter. Her name was Ada Lee Cooley,” said Krueger. “In this envelope was a really old piece of paper, which was an order for bricks. The date was Dec. 7, 1866.”
The invoice was evidence that bricks used in construction of the Hawken House were ordered — not made by slaves. With bricks ordered in December 1866, the Hawken House would have been constructed after the Civil War, in 1867, not 1857 as has always been believed.
Krueger knew immediately that she had uncovered something of historic significance, and that she needed to get other researchers involved.
The Thompson Family
Webster Groves Historical Society researchers were able to track down the descendants of Black employees of the Hawkens, who were former slaves, who were interviewed for family information and lore on their relationship to the Hawken family.
Members of the Thompson family were employees of Christopher and Mary Ann Hawken. Webster Groves Historical Society Board Director Kita Quinn described what being an “employee” meant for most Black families after the Civil War.
“Technically, they weren’t slaves anymore, but many Black families were supposed to receive pay and they simply weren’t paid,” Quinn said. “They might have lived on the property and their pay was applied to their rent. In effect, they were still slaves.”
Ann McReynolds, a longtime member of the Webster Groves Historical Society, was appointed to the newly-created position of assistant manager of research for the Hawken House. It became her mission to find the descendants of Haber Thompson and his son and daughter-in-law, Alfred and Mollie Thompson.
In addition to interviewing descendants, she found a St. Louis Republic newspaper article describing events of Haber Thompson’s life. The story was published soon after his death.
According to the article, Haber Thompson was born a slave in Virginia and was moved to Missouri when he was quite young. He was owned by Thomas Wash, who sold him to Judge Wash, and he was then sold to a man with the surname Brown, who was a surveyor in St. Louis.
To satisfy a debt, Brown sold Haber, his wife and his children — Alfred and Patsy Ann — to a man named Titcomb. Titcomb, who was opposed to slavery, paid Haber for his work with the stipulation that he could buy freedom for his family for the amount Titcomb had paid for them. Haber saved his money and purchased his family’s freedom from Titcomb. Before his death, Titcomb gave Haber’s wife money to educate their children.
Haber owned two horses and a dray — a vehicle used to haul or deliver heavy loads — and was quite prosperous until, in 1844, a slaver named Jo Hull somehow acquired the family’s freedom papers from Haber’s wife and transported the family to Bolivar, Tennessee. There he sold the family to his brother, Elijah. The family would not know freedom again until the end of the Civil War.
Alfred returned to Missouri with his wife, Mollie, in 1868, and had a residence near Kirkwood. Haber, whose wife had passed, lived with them.
Facts Versus Folklore
Gregg Bogosian got involved with the Webster Groves Historical Society while researching the home his daughter bought in Webster Groves. On a tour of the Hawken House, Krueger indicated that she thought the room above the kitchen might have been the slave residence. This caught Bogosian’s interest, and he began researching the Hawken slaves and slavery in general in St. Louis County.
Due to his technical nature, Bogosian assembled, analyzed and wrote a 300-page manuscript, cross-indexing the 1860 census with the 1860 slave schedule, which were property inventories for slaves. This may be the first work of its kind, and one that the Webster Groves Historical Society may publish for the benefit of libraries and institutions.
Like many who work with data, Bogosian can now look at a census record and make determinations.
“I can now look and quickly know who a slave owner was because his wealth was so much higher than everyone else on the page,” Bogosian said. “The 12 wealthiest slaveholders each had assets over $100,000, which adjusted for inflation, you multiply by 33 to get a sense of their wealth.”
These numbers are in stark contrast to the wealth of Christopher Hawken.
“Christopher Hawken had assets around $10,000, which was good at that time, but hardly the wealth held by slave owners,” said Krueger. “Also, the Thompsons lived near Kirkwood and didn’t live on the Hawken property.”
Independent of each other, Krueger and Bogosian learned that Christopher Hawken was on the 1860 census record in Carondelet Township, but he was not listed as owning slaves.
“Needless to say, it was a bombshell,” the historical society’s McReynolds said. “It seems that we have been operating unwittingly on the basis of family lore for over 50 years. We now have a new Hawken House Museum tour script and a new 1867 U.S. Flag.”
The Hawken Family Legacy
The research continues and efforts to further preserve the structure of the Hawken House are ongoing, too.
The Webster Groves Historical Society has begun the building of a new rear porch for the building, but its cost puts the society in a risky financial position. The historical society is restarting its fundraising campaign, which began just before the pandemic and was stalled because of it. Those wishing to help or make a donation can contact the Hawken House at hawkenhouse@historicwebster.org.