Webster Groves Police reported Oct. 3 that a flurry of early-morning activity at Blackburn Park, 421 Edgar Road, was related to an investigation into what is believed to be a suicide near the main pavilion.
Lt. Andy Miller said Webster Groves police officers arrived on the scene at about 3:10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, to discover the body of a deceased male. Miller said the incident remains an active investigation. As of Oct. 9, no additional details had been released.
Miller added that there was never a known public threat related to the incident.