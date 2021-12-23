Bob Sanderson

Sanderson, Bob, age 75, husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, died in Kirkwood on Dec. 16, 2021, of Parkinson’s Disease following a bout of COVID.
He was born in Illinois in 1946 to Ellis Sanderson and his wife, Kathryn Vincent.
Bob earned a BS with honors in chemical engineering from the University of Arizona, an MS from Washington University in St. Louis, and an MBA from Harvard.
He started his employment in St. Louis at Monsanto Co. before leaving for Boston, then returned to Missouri and worked at Protein Technologies, a former subsidiary of Ralston-Purina, which offered him the great opportunity to relocate to Belgium for four years. Bob and his wife, Jackie Bromley, returned to Missouri, where he continued to work at PTI until he decided to open his own business. Bob operated an Alphagraphics franchise in Sunset Hills until relocating to Kirkwood, where he enjoyed participating in Kirkwood Rotary until his retirement in 2012, due to the onset of Parkinson’s symptoms.
In his early years residing in Kirkwood, Bob enjoyed playing softball on the Geyer Inn team and playing ice hockey in the Huff and Puffers league. He was a model train enthusiast and joined the Kirkwood model railroad club and the Gandy Dancers model train group. He joined the NMRA, which chose his large train layout as a display model for a national meeting. A large portion of his layout, designed by Kirkwood’s L. Edward Fisher, has been saved and is on display at the Iron Spike Museum in Washington, Missouri. His worsening Parkinson’s symptoms caused him to withdraw from those activities and give up his golf clubs.
Bob served on the board of directors for the Greater St. Louis Chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association for seven years; he volunteered his skills and printing equipment to serve the organization. This would be Bob’s choice for any donations people choose to make: APDA, St. Louis Chapter, 1415 Elbridge Payne Road, Suite 150, Chesterfield, MO 63017.
Surviving are his wife; daughters, Kate and Marcie; son-in-law, Greg Walter; three grandchildren whom he adored; sisters, Sally Remington (Robert), Susan L’Heureux (the late Ray) and Karen Farkas (Alan); in-laws Martha Bromley, Ruth DePew, and Bill Bromley (Susan); and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Margaret Harding. His sharp wit, keen sense of humor, and kind, easy manner will be missed.
The family appreciates the care Bob received from Unity Hospice and the staff at Dougherty Ferry Assisted Living. Bob was cremated and will have a private burial at Resurrection Cemetery. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 7, at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10 -11 a.m. at Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood. See www.boppchapel.com for details.