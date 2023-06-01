Maille, Bob, was born Armand Robert Maille on May 12, 1940, in upstate New York. He was the middle child of Addison Andrew Maille and Ruth Longdo Maille. He was the lifelong confidant of his older sister, Jan, while setting the example for his younger brother, Dick, in their dad’s restaurant.
He would go on to marry his high school sweetheart and they had three beautiful children. Deb, his eldest, inherited his confidence and integrity. Barbara came next. She was endowed with Bob’s emotional intelligence and passion for justice. David, his third child, inherited his work ethic.
While never stepping down from his role as father, Bob and Sandra divorced and he moved to Indianapolis to start a new job. From there, his work led him to Kansas City, where he would meet the love of his life. In 1978, he married Barbara Blee Maille.
Prior to moving to St. Louis, three years later, the new couple had Drew, who would assume Bob’s gift with the written word. Six years later, they had Erin, their youngest child. She carries his unrelenting love of family, musicals, and old movies. Together, his five children gave him 11 beloved grandchildren.
In his senior year of high school, Bob developed a love of good stories. He once read the book “Caine Mutiny” in under a week in order to write a book report and keep his eligibility to play basketball. His love of books and the sagas they told would remain with him for the rest of his life. This, along with his excellent sense of timing, left him with a memory almost perfectly designed for the retention and telling of jokes, of which he knew hundreds. Even better, he knew how to deliver the punchline. All of these skills were clearly visible in his 60-year career as a successful salesman and entrepreneur, culminating in the success of his company — Evans, Maille, & Associates — that still bears his name today.
However, none of these gifts were the skill for which he was best known. Of all his talents, there was one that stood out above the rest, and that was his gift for the all-but-forgotten skill of storytelling.
When narrating a story, Bob wasn’t just good — he was masterful. Despite not having a booming voice, he could command a room of almost any size with the power of his stories. His tales would make you cry at a funeral and howl with laughter at weddings. When Bob told a story, he took you on a journey that had you roaring with laughter and often tugged at your heart strings.
Sadly, his journey came to an end on May 22, 2023. But for those of us lucky enough to know him and love him, his narrative will carry on. With a joke remembered, an anecdote recalled, an in ways we don’t yet know, we suspect he will be feeding us with his love, integrity, and stories for many years to come.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Louis Art Museum or the PBS station, KETC channel 9. Services to be held at a later date. Further information can be found at www.boppchapel.com