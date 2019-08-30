Despite a plea from State Rep. Tracy McCreery, Dem., District 88, to change a Des Peres bill regarding a 1,000-foot buffer for medical marijuana dispensaries, aldermen declined to reconsider its position.
The Healing Center, a medical marijuana dispensary based in Pennsylvania, wants to build a facility at 13239-13231 Manchester Road, the site of Hunan Star Restaurant. The dispensary would be 580 feet from the Kiddie Academy at13133 Manchester Road.
“We are asking for a 500-foot buffer, which would allow this to be built at the Hunan Star location,” said Sally Barnett Bothmann of Cochran Engineering, representing The Healing Center.
Des Peres City Attorney Chris Graville said the board could vote to reconsider the bill or refer the question back to planning and zoning.
The commission’s original recommendation called for a 300-foot setback from any church, child daycare center, school or park. The board raised the standard to 1,000 feet and removed “parks” from the measure. When Des Peres Mayor Mark Becker asked the board if one of the members who voted in the majority wanted to reconsider the bill, no one responded.
Road Improvements
The board approved a contract for $47,035.83 with EFK-MOEN for engineering and design services for Manchester Road improvements.
The city will get an 80% reimbursement through a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation. Improvements will be made on Manchester Road from Lindbergh Boulevard to Interstate 270, with work beginning in October 2020. Work will include pavement and sidewalk replacement, and ADA curb ramps with much of the work being done in Des Peres.
The entire project will be done in three phases with design in 2020, right-of-way acquisition in 2021, and construction in 2022.
Public Hearing Sept. 9
Public hearings will be held on five bills at the Des Peres Board of Aldermen meeting on Sept. 9:
• Off-street parking requirements for barber and beauty shops, nail salons and similar businesses.
• Fencing to allow chain link fencing in residential zoning districts and non-perimeter fencing for sport courts, public parks and schools.
• Approving a master development plan for Colonnade Center in the 1100 block of Manchester Road.
• A permit to Chase Bank to build a facility at 1131 Colonnade Center.