Three new potential boundary maps were revealed during a Kirkwood School District Board of Education meeting on Monday, July 24, as part of ongoing redistricting efforts. The district has not assigned new boundaries in more than 40 years.
The new maps are not final, but have incorporated community feedback from the original six maps presented in May.
Goals of redistricting include alleviating the district’s steady population growth and eliminating the “Tillman Split,” in which students at Tillman Elementary School are split between North Kirkwood Middle School and Nipher Middle School after leaving Tillman.
Following community feedback on the initial maps, Matt Bailey, assistant superintendent of student services for the district, said walkability has been added to the list of priorities.
Bailey said an ideal map would include all schools filled to roughly 85% capacity, both middle schools having similar student populations, no elementary school splits and the ability for all students to walk to their respective schools.
“However, we haven’t necessarily been able to make the magic happen and get all four of those things on there,” said Bailey. “We’ll have to look at what’s most important. By emphasizing one area over another, we may end up getting a totally different map.”
Two of the three draft maps show scenarios where all elementary school students continue on to only one middle school respectively, creating an extreme imbalance in populations between the two middle schools. Several school board members were not pleased with that possibility.
“When I talked about minimizing disruptions as a priority, it never meant having 52% capacity at one middle school and 92% at another,” said Judy Moticka. “I, as a board member, can’t justify that. We’ll never get another tax proposition passed. The school capacity has to be more even. We can find a good middle ground.”
Board Member Angie Bernardi suggested delaying final map recommendations, which are currently set for September, until new enrollment data and predictions are presented in October.
Board President Nikole Shurn asked Bailey to prepare an additional map for the next meeting, as well as a draft of the school waiver, which parents will be able to use after redistricting to request that their child remain in their current school.
How To Provide Feedback
Community members are encouraged to review the new maps and give feedback at kirkwoodschools.org/boundaries. Residents can plug in their address to determine their assigned schools under each scenario.
In addition to online comments, the community is invited to view maps and provide feedback in person. Several open-house style sessions have been scheduled at buildings in the district. Residents can attend any meeting, not just the one at the school where their child attends.
Feedback sessions will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on the following days:
• Tuesday, Aug. 8 — Kirkwood High School (Walker Commons)
• Wednesday, Aug. 9 — Nipher Middle School (Student Commons)
• Thursday, Aug. 10 — North Kirkwood Middle School (Orchestra Room)
• Monday, Aug. 14 — J. Milton Turner Building (Main Hall)