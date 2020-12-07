Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich announced at a Nov. 30 school board meeting that the school’s COVID-19 dashboard on its website has been updated to include a graph of seven-day rolling averages of new coronavirus cases for staff and students.
Also available on the COVID dashboard (at www.kirkwoodschools.org) are the total numbers of district students and staff currently in quarantine broken down by school building, as well as data for all of St. Louis County.
Chief Financial Officer Mike Romay added that in the interest of continuing safety during the pandemic, he is recommending the district purchase an ion-producing air system that kills viruses, mold and other surface contaminants. Romay said the system has been shown to reduce the presence of viruses as much as 90%.
“This system has been installed in 250,000 buildings worldwide, and in schools in Clayton, Lindbergh, Mehlville and St. Louis Public Schools. We did call references; all had positive remarks,” he said. “Mehlville said they had a mold problem three years ago in their band room; they installed this system and haven’t had a problem since.”
The estimated cost to install the system in all Kirkwood schools is $1.2 million. Funding will come from a combination of CARES Act support and the district’s operating fund reserves.
In the interest of finishing the project before students return for second semester, the board voted to approve the system at a special meeting on Dec. 3.
School Board Election
In other news, applications to run for two open school board seats in the April election will be accepted beginning Tuesday, Dec. 15, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The closing date is Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Executive Assistant Leslie Kittles said she will be in the superintendent’s office to accept applications on those days, but all dates in between are by appointment only, which can be made by calling 314-213-6101. The office will not be open Dec. 23 through Jan. 4 during winter break or Jan. 18 on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, or any days when school is closed for inclement weather.
Board members Jean Marie Andrews and Angie Bernardi have expiring terms, and both announced they would seek reelection.
Also regarding the April 6 election, Superintendent Ulrich said he has sought the aid of a third party organization, Creative Entourage, to help the district create and administer district-wide surveys to find solutions for the district’s capacity problem. That may include an April 6 ballot measure.
“Our students deserve instructional space that reflects best practices in teaching and learning,” Ulrich said. “Our teachers deserve the same thing. Everyone understands our schools are crowded. We need to work with our community to find that student-centered solution.”