After hearing feedback from several residents, the Des Peres Board of Aldermen voted on Jan. 23 to table a zoning amendment that would allow apartments and condos in the city.
Des Peres currently does not permit multi-family dwellings such as apartment buildings. The amendment, recommended by the planning and zoning commission, would allow for multi-family developments in certain commercially zoned areas west of Ballas Road, with certain limitations.
The conversation was triggered by a proposal from Barn Owl, LLC, for a 180-unit apartment building with retail space, dubbed Magnolia Ridge. The project is aiming for a 6.5-acre lot at 13431 Manchester Road, to the east of Sam’s Club.
Des Peres resident Kevin Lassiter said he supports the amendment.
“I like that it has geographic boundaries. I like Magnolia Ridge, and I support it,” he said. “The only suggestion I would make is to consider putting in a deceleration lane for traffic purposes.”
Resident Kevin Shapiro was also in agreement.
“We need to open ourselves up by providing housing for people who just got out of college or empty nesters who don’t need a big home,” he said. “The attitude is, ‘Why change? What we’ve done for the last 20 or 30 years has worked, and that attitude has gotten us here.’ We need to change and provide housing for more people.”
But other residents questioned why Des Peres needs the ordinance.
“Why are we doing this? Why do we feel the need for change?” asked Matt Bauer. “I remember several years ago when Jack Oates wanted to put a multi-family dwelling on Ballas Road, and the board didn’t approve it.”
Former alderman Kathleen Gmelich said board members are elected to serve residents and make prudent, well-informed decisions.
“You need to ask yourself if planning and zoning had sufficient evidence and tools to conduct an objective, unbiased analysis of the proposed changes to the zoning, and how their consideration may affect future projects,” she said.
Des Peres City Administrator Doug Harms reminded the board that the Magnolia Ridge project is separate from the zoning amendment.
“All the amendment means is that (Magnolia Ridge is) possible,” he said. “If it passes the review, then planning and zoning will go to the last steps, which are the specifics like size, setbacks and density in the site plan. It then comes to the board, which will review it and give their decision.”
The board voted to table the zoning discussion until its Feb. 13 meeting to allow members to review the amendment and consider resident comments.