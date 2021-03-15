The Kirkwood School District Board of Education recently shared preliminary plans for additions and modifications to many of its schools and buildings that officials say are needed to alleviate overcrowding.
The proposed construction is part of Proposition R, a $61 million bond issue to address crowding in Kirkwood schools. The issue will appear on the April 6 ballot for Kirkwood School District voters.
During a school board workshop on March 8, Kirkwood School District Chief Financial Officer Mike Romay said plans are not final and should Prop R pass, conversations with all stakeholder groups will influence final designs.
• Plans for Tillman Elementary, 230 Quan Ave., include the addition of a multipurpose gym, a three-story eight-classroom and library addition, an outdoor learning environment created in an existing courtyard space, and a drive connecting the front parking area to the rear to streamline drop-off and pick-up procedures. An expanded art suite will include a kiln room.
• The site plan for Westchester Elementary, 1416 Woodgate Drive, includes a major expansion housing eight classrooms and a new library, an outdoor learning area, a cafeteria expansion, and an art and music expansion with a kiln. Additional classrooms will be created through the repurposing of existing space.
• The Student and Staff Services building, located behind Nipher Middle School at 700 S. Kirkwood Road, will see a reconfiguration of space on both the administrative and warehouse sides to streamline operations. Two additions will create separate spaces for operations, materials storage and shop class spaces.
• Keysor Elementary, 725 N. Geyer Road, will be getting security upgrades. A secure vestibule added to the right side of the building will require visitors to submit to a background check before being buzzed in. The gymnasium will see door hardware changes to keep it isolated during after-hour rentals.
• North Glendale Elementary, 765 N. Sappington Road, will also add a security vestibule at the main entrance.
• Plans for Robinson Elementary School, 803 Couch Ave., include modernizing an existing elevator, additional and upgraded restrooms, and hardware changes to isolate the gym during rental times.
• Kirkwood Early Child Center, 100 Sappington Road, is anticipating the addition of a walkway around the building and overhangs at each of the exterior doors to give parents a safe, covered space as they enter. An additional security vestibule, created from repurposed front office space, would serve as a visitor entrance.
• At Nipher Middle School, 700 S. Kirkwood Road, a three-story addition on the east side would include a new music room and practice space, as well as two additional classrooms and one renovated classroom.
• North Kirkwood Middle School, 11287 Manchester Road, is anticipating small additions that connect hallways to create looped corridors. The current administrative suite would be converted to classrooms and the track would be resurfaced.
• Kirkwood High School, 801 W. Essex Ave., is expecting a new welcome center and 15 additional classrooms, some from new construction and some from renovation. An outdoor connector currently between the building’s two wings would become an enclosed indoor space. A new secure access entrance would be included on the Essex Side of the building.
LED lighting upgrades, energy improvements, accessibility, egress improvements and ADA compliance are anticipated across the district.
Prop R Power Hours
The district has offered several virtual Prop R “Power Hours” to answer questions from parents and community members about the measure that will be on the April 6 ballot. Previous sessions can be accessed on the school district’s YouTube and Facebook pages.
Future online sessions can be accessed at kirkwoodschools.org/powerhour. Remaining sessions will be offered the following dates:
• Thursday, March 18: 7 to 8 p.m.
• Saturday, March 20: 9 to 10 a.m.
Prop R is a zero-tax rate change bond issue that addresses crowding and security issues within Kirkwood School District buildings. Learn more at www.kirkwoodschools.org/propr.