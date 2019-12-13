The Webster Groves Board of Education believes it can function with six members until next April’s election — despite key upcoming decisions regarding the implementation of 2018’s Prop E.
The board has suspended efforts to fill the board vacancy created by Arnold Stricker’s recent resignation.
At the board’s Dec. 9 meeting, Board President Amy Clendennen recommended to the membership that they allow the vacancy to remain open “and let the voters decide.”
On Nov. 22, the board publicly interviewed three candidates — Erin Gunn, Joel Oliver and Brian McQueary — from among eight who applied for the board seat. The interviews narrowed the choice down to Gunn or Oliver, but the board was unable to decide on one.
“We had outstanding candidates, we just couldn’t agree on one. I don’t think it would be fair to expect (Gunn and Oliver) to jump through hoops and go through the process again,” Clendennen said. “I simply don’t know of any way of doing this that would be fair.”
Clendennen said the current board is “cohesive” and focused on the district’s goals and should be able to function in the interim.
“I agree. We all share the same interest of helping kids,” said Board Member Kita Quinn. No vote was taken, but the board expressed a tacit consensus that the seat should remain unfilled.
During the Dec. 9 meeting’s public comments period, the board got a glimpse of who may end up joining their ranks in April. Allen Todd, who chairs the district’s financial advisory committee, stood and announced his intention to file and run for the two-year term.
Todd has two children attending district schools and is director of partnerships and initiatives at Health Literacy Media.
The three, three-year seats on the board currently occupied by Clendennen, Board Vice President David Addison and member Jo Doll will expire in April. All three have announced they plan to seek re-election.
Potentially, some or all of the candidates who applied for the two-year seat may seek to run for it in the 2020 spring election.
There was some discussion of appointing Todd to fill the vacancy, should no other candidates file for the two-year term, so as to give him what Addison calls “a head start.” That idea will be revisited at the board’s next meeting in January.