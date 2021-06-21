The Kirkwood School District shared its plan for a safe return to school this fall during a board of education work session on Monday, June 14. The district is required to submit the plan to receive pandemic relief funding under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Matt Bailey, the district’s assistant superintendent for data, intervention and supports, said the plan is built upon following the guidelines set forth by the CDC and the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The district currently requires masks indoors when social distancing is not possible, though Bailey said those requirements might change as more information is handed down. For social distancing purposes, elementary school classrooms will continue to stay in individual classroom groups, although recess will no longer be sectioned off by classes.
Hand sanitizer will still be widely available for students and staff in classrooms and hallways. The district will also continue its intensified cleaning efforts and the use of enhanced filtration systems in school buildings.
Earlier this year, school nurses were trained to administer rapid-result coronavirus tests. Bailey said some testing will continue at schools, as will contact tracing following an infection.
“The upcoming school year is going to look much more like pre-pandemic school years we’ve had in the past,” said Bailey. “We’re going to have changes and loosening of restrictions throughout while still maintaining safety. That’s our number one priority.”