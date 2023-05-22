Following several community feedback sessions, the Kirkwood School District Board of Education received an update on possible redistricting scenarios at its May 15 meeting.
Matt Bailey, assistant superintendent of student services, said he saw “great turnout” at four recent in-person sessions at district schools. During the sessions, community members were invited to look at six draft maps and leave comments. The maps can also be viewed at kirkwoodschools.org/boundaries.
Redrawing school boundaries, which has not been done for almost 50 years, will help alleviate the district’s steady population growth. Under the new boundaries, attendance will be based on the capacities of individual buildings rather than equal enrollment per school.
Other goals for the process include eliminating the “Tillman Split” in which students at Tillman Elementary School are split between North Kirkwood Middle School and Nipher Middle School after leaving Tillman, and addressing the attendance areas of the Meacham Park neighborhood, which currently feeds into three different elementary schools and both middle schools.
Students who are displaced from their current schools after redistricting will be permitted to finish out their time in that building, though transportation will not be provided for those students.
Bailey said he has received more than 500 comments so far and has observed three common themes — walkability, allowing friend groups to stay together through middle school and addressing the “Tillman Split.”
Several speakers echoed these concerns during the public comment portion of the May 15 school board meeting. Anna Burke, who has children at North Glendale Elementary, noted that in all six scenarios some North Glendale kids will be separated from their peers.
“As the current proposal stands, our children will be offered one waiver to finish out elementary school with their classmates. However, at the end of fifth grade, they will be separated and a small group will head to North Kirkwood instead of Nipher,” said Burke. “Instead of transitioning to middle school with 20-30 classmates like a ‘Tillman Split’ child, some of our children may head there with one or two familiar faces. Can you imagine sending your child to middle school knowing one person?
“We are proposing that the KSD implement the revised boundaries starting with families new to the district,” added Burke.
Andrew Stream said he lives five doors down from Keysor Elementary School, yet not one of the proposed scenarios has his children attending Keysor.
“The least disruptive of the current proposals would impact 569 total students. Over 27% of middle school students would be impacted,” said Stream. “The number of Tillman and Meacham-impacted students are far fewer than the number of students impacted in each proposal. Are we searching for an extreme solution to what is actually a less severe issue? We should not try to oversolve this problem.”
Community members are invited to continue giving feedback on the maps, none of which are final. Two more feedback sessions remain on Monday, May 22, at Nipher Middle School; and Tuesday, May 30, at North Kirkwood Middle School. Both sessions are from 4 to 7 p.m.
The maps will be adjusted and presented to the public for a second round of input as early as this summer. Bailey predicts final recommendations will be presented to the school board in September and new boundaries will go into effect for the 2024-25 school year.