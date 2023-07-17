With four board members absent, the Des Peres Board of Aldermen on July 10 passed two bills and held a third for a future meeting.
The first establishes a formal process for a property owner to request a change in the zoning code.
“While our code is currently silent on this issue, we have allowed individuals to submit such requests,” said City Administrator Doug Harms. “This text amendment clarifies the issue and routes such requests first to the board of aldermen, who then determine if the request warrants the cost of further study by the staff and Planning and Zoning Commission.”
The second bill amends the zoning code that currently limits the total square footage of accessory structures — detached garages, pools, pool houses, decks and storage sheds — to no more than 40% of the floor area of the house. That provision was written based on the typical housing lot in Des Peres, 95% of which are less than an acre in size.
Claychester Drive residents Scott and Holly Fesler requested the change to accommodate a detached garage and pool house. Both are larger than the current zoning code allows. The Claychester West subdivision where the couple resides has lots of 2.2 acres or greater.
“The amendment creates a sliding scale from 40% to 55% of the size of the home based on the size of the lot, which better allows the size and scale of accessory buildings on large lots to match the size and scale of the homes on larger lots,” Harms said.
The Des Peres Board of Aldermen passed both bills at its July 10 meeting.
The third bill would amend the zoning code to allow specialized storage use for “beer and spirits only” as a permitted use under the zoning code. The bill limits such uses to the C-1 District and requires a conditional use permit.
Mark Disper, owner of the Village Bar, has requested the amendment for a place to age and store whiskey made at his distillery.
During a discussion at the Planning and Zoning Commission, members recommended limiting such use to only areas zoned planned development/commercial to give the city better control over locations. The focus of the proposed use is in the Barrett Park Subdivision.
A large easement for an Ameren transmission line makes the lot unusable for commercial retail uses and better suited for uses not requiring public access.
Des Peres Board Member Jim Kleinschmidt said he was not comfortable with the bill, and the board voted to hold it for further consideration.
Meeting Date Change
The Des Peres Board of Aldermen has changed its next regular meeting originally scheduled for July 24 to Monday, July 17, at 6 p.m. The July 17 meeting will include discussion, consideration of amendments and a vote on comprehensive marijuana regulations.