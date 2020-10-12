The Kirkwood School District Board of Education on Oct. 1 unanimously approved a plan for kindergarten through fifth grade students to return to school beginning Wednesday, Oct. 21.
The plan calls for the district’s K-5 students to return to in-person learning Monday through Thursday for families who choose that option. Parents have the choice of sending their children back to school or continuing online learning until winter break.
Fridays will continue to be virtual learning days for all students and teachers. By doing so, they will be prepared to return to at-home learning should the need arise. Middle school and high school students will continue online learning for now.
The board’s unanimous approval of the plan came three days after delaying a vote during its Sept. 28 meeting, and a protest by dozens of parents the following day. Parents expressed frustration, and even anger, about the lack of a decision. Many left negative comments on the district’s social media sites.
All K-5 parents had the opportunity to respond to a survey the district sent on Sept. 29. Roughly 87% of survey respondents selected a return to in-person learning for their child. About 13% said their child would continue online learning with a Kirkwood teacher for the remainder of the semester. District leaders promised that online learning will not take a back seat to in-person learning and that virtual learning will remain rigorous.
Board members who wanted more time to consider the plan said they were glad get the results of the survey, and appreciated the additional information and answers to their questions that Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich and his team had provided. All board members said they were confident with the plan before approving it on Oct. 1.
“It was good to hear that they (the board) had put a great deal of thought and preparation into their discussion of the topic,” Kirkwood parent Mark Denney said. “In particular, it’s worth noting that they appeared to have reached out to the district administration with questions regarding the enactment of a plan to bring the students back. As a parent, this preparation was appreciated.”
Preparation
Like all districts preparing for students to return to school, Kirkwood has laid out several strategies to mitigate transmission of the virus among students, teachers and staff.
The district has purchased two face masks for every student and staff member, hand sanitizer and dispensers have been installed in all classrooms and hallways, all schools now have high-density air filters, classrooms will be disinfected every day and more.
Ulrich and other administrators stressed the mask requirement.
“The mask is the number one thing that’s essential to mitigating the spread of the virus in our schools,” he said, asking parents to encourage mask wearing before their children return to school. “Even as kids are reading or logging into school on Zoom, parents and teachers can start helping build mask stamina now.”
Additional safety measures include the use of disposable containers for food services, students eating in their classrooms and the use of plastic barriers. Frequent hand washing, keeping students in the same cohorts and implementing social distancing will also be key mitigation strategies.
“We are confident that if we proceed with these safety measures, we can mitigate the transmission of cases in our schools,” Ulrich said.
Questions and Explanations
Some parents questioned how the district plans to keep students socially distant given how overcrowded officials have said its schools are. Overcrowding was a key factor in the district’s decision to put Prop S, which called for building a new elementary school, before voters in June, but it failed.
“I don’t want to send mixed messages — we are overcrowded,” Ulrich said. “We need to keep that on the horizon, but in the way that we’re bringing kids back to school with keeping them in cohorts and being able to utilize large spaces that we wouldn’t normally be able to, such as the libraries and cafeterias, we’ll be able to make it work.”
Students and staff will be urged to stay home if they feel sick, contact tracing will be used and parents will be notified immediately if a positive case is confirmed among students or staff. All five elementary schools will have an isolation room if a student or staff is suspected of having the virus. If a case is confirmed, everyone who has had close contact exposure to the person who tested positive will be require to stay home and quarantine.
“I want parents and staff to have confidence that if their child gets sick, or another child or staff gets sick, we know what to do,” Ulrich said.
Some school board members asked Ulrich about why a hybrid model — one that would include both online and in-person learning — wasn’t presented as a potential option. He noted there isn’t data to suggest that every kid in school every day is leading to higher transmission levels than a hybrid model. Administrators noted the strain a hybrid model puts on teachers trying to plan both virtual and in-person lessons, and that switching between in-person and online learning throughout the week can also be difficult for students.
Matt Bailey, the district’s superintendent for data, intervention and supports, said many infectious disease experts have said that school may very well be one of the safest places for students.
“If they’re only with us half the time, we have less control over where they are spending the rest of their time,” he said. “We know that when they’re with us they’re wearing their masks, washing their hands, etc., but when they’re not with us they might be going to places like the YMCA or The Magic House.”
The district’s teachers and staff are excited to have students back in school.
“Things will look different as we implement these very important safety protocols, but we cannot wait to welcome our students back,” Robinson Elementary School Principal Jennifer Sisul said.
Resources
For more information and specifics regarding the K-5 return to learning plan, answers to Frequently Asked Questions about the plan, as well as any COVID-19 updates once students return to classrooms, visit www.kirkwoodschools.org.
Timeline
• Oct. 14-16: Transition days for K-2 students. Students coming back to the classroom will return to school to meet their teacher, build connections with classmates and become familiar with the new routines of school. Students continuing with virtual learning will also meet their teacher and build connections with classmates via an online environment.
• Oct. 19-20: No school for students pre-K through 12th grade as previously scheduled in the school calendar.
• Oct. 21-23: Transition days for third through fifth grade students. (K-2 students already in school).
• Oct. 26: Second quarter begins. Monday-Thursday in-person schedule for K-5 students who opted in. Fridays will continue to be a virtual learning day for all K-5 students and teachers through winter break to ensure they are prepared to pivot to at-home learning should the need arise.