The Kirkwood School District Board of Education held a policy discussion on Monday, Aug. 7, regarding the district’s journalism program. Central to the discussion was the publication of several controversial pages in the 2023 Kirkwood High School yearbook this May.
Two spreads published in the yearbook created widespread controversy, gaining national attention. One surveyed Kirkwood High School students about their thoughts on drug and alcohol use, which included several anonymous quotes on marijuana, vaping and underage drinking. Another asked students about their thoughts on casual sexual relationships.
Kirkwood High School has a long tradition of allowing student media to be “designated public forums” and the yearbook does not reflect the official views of the district. The Kirkwood School District policy differs from those of most other districts, which typically allow staff review of student publications.
During the Aug. 7 meeting, Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich gave some background into what happened in May.
“In the fall (2022), a journalism student reached out to Kirkwood High School administration and central office and was told twice that the survey should not be sent. The student indicated she would send the survey independent of the school district, and at that point there was no further communication,” Ulrich said.
When the yearbook started coming under fire in May, Ulrich said the district assumed the survey had been sent outside of official school means, which the district has no jurisdiction over. He later discovered that a staff member may have sent the survey to students on behalf of the journalist, though due to a broken survey link, he cannot definitively establish what happened.
Kirkwood School Board Member Judy Moticka said the district is dealing with two very distinct issues.
“I think what student journalists chose to send out, the information they chose to print, is part of being a journalist, and the blowback is part of being a journalist,” said Moticka. “My concern has to do with a staff member who sent something out for a student that shouldn’t have been sent out by a staff member.”
Ulrich said Kirkwood High School Principal Seth Harrell, who took over for the retiring Mike Havener in July, has scheduled a meeting with administration, counselors and relevant secretaries “to ensure any request to survey students must be double checked with an appropriate administrator and the teacher sponsor of the student making the request.”
Ulrich assured the board that the district’s sexual education policy was not violated, as the survey was not part of the district’s educational curriculum. The district’s policy on student surveys was also not violated, as students were not forced to take the survey and the data was not collected to be sold or used in marketing, according to Ulrich.
This explanation did not sit well with Board Member Jean Marie Andrews, who requested the discussion be continued to a future meeting.
“Our teachers can talk about sex or our students can write about sex, but as long as we’re not teaching about sex we’re good?” Board Member Andrews said. “I just don’t think it’s fair that we discuss this journalism policy in isolation. We would never have this policy on our agenda if this situation didn’t occur.
“I support the journalism policy, but I need to see the whole situation and understand everything. I’m concerned we have a district operational problem,” Andrews added.
Board Member Ben Caffey agreed the discussion should continue.
“I have the utmost trust in our journalism students, but that trust is built upon the trust that journalism policy will be executed in coordination with our other policies,” he said. “A lot of these pieces were just put together. We need to be very sure no other policies were in conflict.”
Superintendent Ulrich confirmed he would follow up. School Board President Nikole Shurn asked that the outcome of Principal Harrell’s meeting with administration be shared with the board, and requested that board members email her any other policies they believe need to be discussed.