Three seats on the Webster Groves School District Board of Education are up for grabs in the April 5, 2022, general election, and the district will accept declarations of candidacy beginning Dec. 7.
Two, three-year term positions are available. A one-year term is also open following the resignation of Board Member Amy Clendennen earlier this year.
Persons interested may file at the district office, 400 E. Lockwood Ave. Filing will begin Dec. 7 at 8 a.m., and will continue through regular business hours, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. Filing will end on Dec. 28, on which day the office will be open from 3 to 5 p.m.
Filing will not occur on days that the district office is closed for inclement weather, and during winter break from Dec. 22-27.
For those filing on Dec. 7, ballot order will be determined by a random drawing. Those filing after that date will appear on the ballot in the order in which they filed.
A board candidate orientation will be held Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. at the district office. This session is not mandatory, but will provide information on school board candidacy to anyone interested.
Board Members Alex Kahn and Allen Todd, whose terms are expiring, have not yet announced whether or not they will be running for reelection.