At its first in-person meeting since the pandemic began, the Kirkwood School District Board of Education approved a new strategic plan at its July 26 meeting.
Guided by the mission “to equip students with the skills, knowledge and understanding to be empathetic, successful and to value all people,” the plan will serve as a road map for the district through 2026.
“This is a living document that will guide our initiatives and decision-making as we seek to improve outcomes for our students. We are committed to keeping the community informed as we achieve our goals and objectives,” said Superintendent David Ulrich.
The district will focus on four priority goal areas:
• Relevant and rigorous curriculum, instruction and programs
• Equity, diversity and inclusion
• Student and staff social, emotional and mental health
• Communication and engagement
To create the final plan, the district engaged with students, staff and the community. Last spring, the district conducted a survey to gain feedback. Additionally, focus group meetings were held with students, parents, teachers and other community stakeholders to garner additional feedback.
To view the plan in its entirety, visit www.kirkwoodschools.org.
Enrollment Update
Howard Fields, assistant superintendent of human resources, shared current enrollment numbers with the board at the July 26 meeting.
Data from the presentation is from July 20, 2021, though Fields said numbers may change rapidly, illustrated by the fact that the district’s elementary class size has grown by 25 students since June 2021.
Currently, there are three kindergarten classes at Keysor Elementary School, which are oversized by one student each, with a fourth class at its full capacity of 20 students. Keysor has since opened an additional section for kindergarten.
North Glendale and Robinson elementaries both have one kindergarten class each over capacity. A third grade class at Keysor is also over capacity, with 26 students instead of the recommended 25 students. Additional sections will be added if school populations continue to climb.
Enrollment at Nipher and North Kirkwood middle schools, as well as Kirkwood High School, has gone up by 17 students since June 21, for a total of 694 students for Nipher Middle School, 634 students for North Kirkwood Middle School and 1,823 students for Kirkwood High School.