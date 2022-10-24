A new Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will not find a home in Warson Woods after the board of alderman voted 6-1 against the development on Tuesday night, Oct. 18.
Initially broached in March of this year, the proposed location at 10001 Manchester Road drew numerous concerns in the city’s planning and zoning committee — namely with traffic and backflow that might be generated by the restaurant’s proposed two-lane drive-thru. Earlier this month, the planning and zoning committee voted against recommending the project to the board of aldermen.
Several speakers at Tuesday night’s meeting raised similar concerns about traffic, fearing a drive-thru line might stop patrons of nearby shopping centers and restaurants from entering and exiting. Two residents of neighboring Andrew Drive said the site plan did not provide an adequate buffer to shield their homes from light and noise pollution.
Without any additional discussion, the Warson Woods Board of Aldermen voted down the development plan with a chorus of six “no” votes. The lone “yes” was voiced by Charles Luisetti. Rob Hurtt abstained.