The Kirkwood School District Board of Education passed its budget for Fiscal Year 2024 during a regular meeting on Monday, June 26.
The total projected revenue is $107,483,873, a 3.3% increase from last year. The total projected expenditures are $131,922,645, representing a 3.8% decrease. Excluding construction expenses from Prop R updates, synthetic turf and other projects, the total budget increased 4.0% from last year.
The Kirkwood School District receives a majority of its operating revenues, approximately 77%, from property taxes. Staffing makes up approximately 81% of expenditures.
Also during the June 26 meeting, the Kirkwood school board passed two new policies pertaining to public participation and community engagement at school board meetings.
In compliance with state law, all Missouri public school boards are required, by July 1, 2023, to implement a public engagement policy that allows any resident of a school district to place an item on the agenda of a school board meeting. The item must be pertinent to school governance.
According to the policies, which follow the new state law, residents seeking to add an agenda item must first meet with the superintendent or another administrator to attempt to resolve the issue. The school board may refuse to add an item to the agenda if it has heard an identical or substantially similar item within the past three months, or if the resident in question has previously violated conduct rules.
The policies can be read at tinyurl.com/5h3njpr2.